Body found with trauma in Indiahoma identified

INDIAHOMA, OK (KSWO)- Authorities have identified a man who was found dead inside a home in Indiahoma last week.

Investigators say 53-year-old John Vanwinkle was found dead on a couch at this home at 303 Asenap Street. The call came in around 1:30 Friday afternoon.

Investigators say Vanwinkle suffered trauma to his body that may have been caused by a fall. The state medical examiner's office is awaiting the results of a toxicology report before determining a cause of death.

