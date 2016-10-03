Two men caught on camera stealing ATM, still at large

LONE WOLF, OK (KSWO)- Authorities in Kiowa County are asking the public's help in finding two men caught on surveillance getting away with an ATM.



One of the men broke the window on the front door of CJ's Convenience Store in Lone Wolf before putting a chain around the ATM.

They used a pickup to pull it outside and then loaded it up.

The store owner says the thieves caused a lot of damage. Besides breaking the glass door, they also spray painted the surveillance cameras and light fixtures to try and mask their crime.

If you have any information, call the Kiowa County Sheriff's Department at 580-726-3265.

