Lawton woman to be sentenced for negligent homicide

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton woman charged with negligent homicide following a car accident back in March will be sentenced on October 27.

Police responded to a fatal accident at the intersection of Southeast 40th Street and Cache Road around 1:30 a.m. on March 13.

The driver identified as Robin Culberson was transported to CCMH for a blood draw. The blood kit was later sent to OSBI for analysis. Culberson's blood alcohol content was a .21, almost triple the legal limit.

Culberson admitted to police that she had been drinking beer at the Fubar Saloon prior to the accident. Culberson stated that she had “drank over an 18 pack of beer.”

Culberson stated the passenger, Michael Wright, drank more than her at Fubar Saloon. Culberson stated that she noticed Michael was getting very intoxicated so she stopped drinking 30 minutes before they left the bar.

When they left the bar, Culberson claimed Michael got into the backseat of the truck behind the driver seat. Culberson says she thought she was ok to drive home. Culberson missed the turn onto 40th Street and wrecked into the ditch. Michael died as a result of the car accident.

Culberson’s next court date is her sentencing on October 27.

