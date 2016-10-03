Vaska helps young man pop the question

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton establishment that has been operating for nearly 70 years helped a young man pop the question over the weekend.

Lawton’s last original movie theatre, Vaska, helped Morgan Merritt propose to his girlfriend Lindsey Spencer using an adorable albeit embarrassing display on the business’ sign. Lindsey said yes, of course.

"I knew that it had to surprise her or she would say no," said Merritt. "I also thought about places where I could put up a message that she would see. The Vaska came to mind. I knew it would be easy and inconspicuous to ask her to the movie. That way she wouldn't expect it."

"I think he figured it was appropriate for our relationship," said Spencer. "Our first date was to a movie. When we go on dates we usually go to the movies."

A big congratulations goes out to both Morgan and Lindsey from everyone here at 7News. Vaska has become a landmark in Lawton for offering 68 years of no-hassle, family environment at affordable prices.

