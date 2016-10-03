CU’s Visiting Writers Series continues with Carl Sennhenn - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

CU's Visiting Writers Series continues with Carl Sennhenn

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Cameron University Department of English and Foreign Languages continues the Visiting Writers Series with former Oklahoma Poet Laureate Carl Sennhenn on October 7 at 7:00 p.m. in the CETES Conference Center. The event is open to the public at no charge.

Sennhenn, who moved to Oklahoma in 1951 from Annapolis, Maryland, is a retired professor of English and Humanities and a former Oklahoma Poet Laureate, appointed by Former Governor Frank Keating in 2001 for a two-year term.  In his 50-year teaching career, Sennhenn taught university classes, preparatory-academy classes in English, Latin, and composition for grades five through twelve, and before retiring in 2008 from Rose State College, English, Humanities, mythology, Native American literature, as well as classes in creative writing as part of the Continuing Education program. He served three years as Associate Dean of Humanities. Not finding retirement to his liking, Sennhenn returned to Rose State to monitor the writing lab and teach creative writing to senior adults.

He was one of the original readers at Poetry at Rose, an annual poetry event hosted by the Humanities Division. For the last 30 years he has hosted monthly poetry readings at the Firehouse Art Center and at The Depot, both in Norman, in addition to giving readings at various state venues and once as far away as North Georgia College and State University in Dahlonega. 

He is the author of two chapbooks, "In the Center of Noon" and "Harvest of Light," and two books, "Travels Through Enchanted Woods," which received the 2006 Oklahoma Book Award for Poetry, and "Nocturnes and Sometimes, Even I," which received the 2013 Oklahoma Book Award for Poetry.  His next book, "Trespassing: Songs of Love, Coals of Kindness," is expected later this year.

