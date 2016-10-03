Faxon’s Forest of Fear supports the Humane Society of Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Faxon’s Forest of Fear supports the Humane Society of Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
FAXON, OK (KSWO)- Celebrating Halloween by taking a pitch black stroll a forest filled with your deepest fears and helping out a good cause. The Scheall family and friends in Faxon have opened their land and hearts to the Humane Society of Lawton Comanche County for a Halloween charity event.  The event will take place between dusk and 11:00 p.m. on October 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29 at 18304 SW 112th Street in Faxon.

Bring a cat or dog item to donate towards your ticket price.  Monetary donations are accepted also. There will be small, candy goodie bags for children who donate.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children brave enough. Closed toe shoes are recommended. This event is not for small children.

The goal is to help our local communities’ animals that are need of care, love and to help find their forever home. The Humane Society has helped hundreds of animals over the years and it is all based on donations and foster homes.  All the people who work with and in the Humane Society are volunteers.

