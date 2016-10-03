Man arrested for reckless driving following 10 mile pursuit

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A driver is behind bars following a police chase that ended in a rollover crash in Duncan this afternoon.



Police say the chase started in Marlow when an officer pulled over Miguel Pacheco for reckless driving. When the officer got out of his patrol car, Pacheco took off.

During the pursuit that spanned nearly ten miles, entering into Duncan, police say Pacheco at times veered off the road and onto the railroad tracks, at times driving against traffic.

Duncan police deployed stop sticks and were able to ram Pacheco's truck, tipping it over into a ditch where it hit a tree. He was found a short time later hiding in a resident's backyard and arrested.

