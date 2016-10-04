Car fire at Ft Sill Blvd gate delays traffic

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Traffic was delayed this morning outside the Fort Sill Boulevard Gate after a car caught fire just after 7:30 a.m.

Fort Sill firefighters responded quickly to put the fire out. However, traffic was blocked on Fort Sill Boulevard for about 20 minutes while emergency crews were on the scene.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire. The car belongs to a civilian employee and it is a total loss.

