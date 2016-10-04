OK Supreme Court strikes down law putting restrictions on abortion clinics

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Supreme Court has thrown out yet another state law that would have put new restrictions on abortion providers.

In a unanimous opinion handed down on Tuesday, all nine justices agreed that the statute "contains different and unrelated purposes" that violate the Oklahoma constitution's requirement that legislation cover a single subject. The statute was adopted by the Legislature in 2015.

The law encompasses a total of four abortion-related topics including parental consent for minors, tissue preservation, inspection of clinics, and the legal liability of abortion providers.

The New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights challenged the law on behalf of Dr. Larry Burns of Norman, who performs nearly half of Oklahoma's abortions.

Oklahoma's attorney general could not be reached for comment.

