Altus murder suspect to be extradited from AZ

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- An Altus murder suspect could be back in Jackson County to face charges within a week.

Kevin Nall Junior is accused in the September 1 shooting death of Freddie Lopez.

Nall was arrested three weeks ago by U.S. Marshals in Arizona. Jackson County Sheriff Roger Levick says he expects Nall to be extradited sometime next week to face a charge of first-degree murder.

