Ron Secoy to hold book signing at FallFest

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source Tate Publishing) (Source Tate Publishing)

CACHE, OK (KSWO)-  Ron Secoy, a resident of Duncan, will be available to sign copies of his book, Cowboy at Heart, at noon on October 10 at FallFest, 514 C Avenue, Cache.

"According to the Good Book, we just ain't that far removed from dirt. What is our redeeming value to the Big Trail Boss then? Gotta be the life he breathed into us. He is the life giver for us both physically and spiritually. Let us not forget as we work in the dirt that he is the difference. If we give it half a chance, the spiritual life he breathed into us will change our outlook on the physical life he gives us. If we give it half a chance…" -excerpted from Cowboy at Heart

Cowboy at Heart is a collection of cowboy poetry about what all people, but especially cowboys and those who wished they were, face in their daily lives. Meant to be a devotional, it contains both commentary from the simple cowboy viewpoint and excerpts from the Good Book. Not meant to be preachy or pushy but more like a trail someone can ride start to finish that will bring them to a better appreciation of the Big Trail Boss.

