Twelve Angry Jurors performances begin Oct 15 at SWOSU

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
WEATHERFORD, OK (KSWO)- Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s Department of Art, Communication and Theatre has opened the box office for the season-opener, Twelve Angry Jurors, that will be staged October 15-18 on campus. Performances of Twelve Angry Jurors are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on October 15, 17 and 18. There will also be a 2:00 p.m. matinee on October 16. 

The three-act play was adapted for the stage by Sherman L. Sergel.  It is based on the Emmy award-winning television movie, Twelve Angry Men, by Reginald Rose. The play opens with an offstage judge’s voice revealing that a 19-year-old man has just stood trial for the fatal stabbing of his father; the charge is “murder in the first degree . . . premeditated homicide.”   The jurors are then led to the jury room to deliberate. The guard leading the jurors into the room says, “He doesn’t stand a chance.”

The audience is led to believe that this is going to be a quick verdict.  However, once the deliberation begins, it becomes clear that these jurors are not going to be able to reach a unanimous decision easily.  Through the process, the jurors become more and more invested in the case – eventually leading them to become more angry.  

The SWOSU Hilltop Theatre Box Office sells tickets and takes reservations from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.  Admission for the production is $5 for adults, $3 for non-SWOSU students and free with a valid SWOSU ID.  For more information or to make reservations, call the SWOSU Hilltop Theatre Box Office at 580-774-6046. 

