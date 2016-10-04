Oregon sex offender arrested in Duncan

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A twice-convicted sex offender from Oregon has been arrested in Duncan after failing to register with the state.



Chris Martin Peterson was arrested last Thursday after a woman told police that he'd been living with her daughter since July.

The woman said Peterson had not registered and did not tell officials in Oregon that he was moving. Peterson was convicted of sex crimes in 1998 and 2013, and is required to register for life.

The Oregon sex offender system says the 60-year-old often targets vulnerable women and is not supposed to be in a relationship without written consent from his probation officer.

His bond is set at $25,000.

