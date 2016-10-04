SWOSU is accepting homecoming parade float entries

WEATHERFORD, OK (KSWO)- Southwestern Oklahoma State University is accepting float entry forms for the 2016 homecoming parade on November 12 at 1:30 p.m. in Weatherford’s Towne Centre. The theme for this year is “Return of the Champions!”

The float competition is open to anyone. Floats will be judged on the basis of originality, design and quality of construction, mechanics, application of theme, and in comparison to other float entries. Cash awards will be given to the first, second and third place winners. Prizes are $1,300, $800 and $500 respectively.

Forms are available online at http://bit.ly/1Ip4QJB or in the calendar section of www.swosu.edu by going to November 12 and clicking on the parade event. Forms can also be picked up and returned to the SWOSU Public Relations and Marketing Office in Room 205 of the Administration Building; the SWOSU Institutional Advancement and Alumni Office in the Burton House; or American Insurance Group. Deadline for entries is Monday, November 7.

For more information regarding the SWOSU Homecoming Parade, please contact the Public Relations and Marketing Office at 580-77-3063.

