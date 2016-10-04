Texas Country Air is fun for the whole family - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Texas Country Air is fun for the whole family

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
QUANAH, TX (KSWO)- It’s not UFOs arriving. It is Airstream enthusiasts from all across the nation.  Airstream trailers from across North America will be arriving in downtown Historic Quanah for a week of fun and excitement. 

The second annual Texas Country Air Airstream Rally will take place October 18 - 23, 2016. Some 120 Airstream trailers, ranging from the 1950's models to the modern, are expected this year. ALL Texas Country Air activities are FREE and open to the public.

This year's rally theme is "A Salute to Our Military".  Local business owners and merchants are asked to add a few flags to their outdoor fall decorations.   Seminars, demonstrations, concerts, golf scramble, Historic tour, ham radio class, and good food will be some of the week's activities. The Airstream open house on Saturday, October 22nd is always a favorite.  Airstream families show off their home on wheels. 

The USO Show and costume gala on October 22 at 7:00 p.m. at the Three Rivers Foundation will be one of the rally highlights.  The brass and splash of the Brain Frances Big Band will delight all.  You can dress vintage from the 40's and 50's and hear your old time favorites like Tommy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, and Benny Goodman.  It will be a night to remember.

