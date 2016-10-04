United Way Variety Show is this Friday

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A unique blend of local talent promises to provide an evening of delightful entertainment at Follies IV on Friday, October 7 at is 6:30 p.m. at the Duncan Golf and Tennis Club.

Benefitting the United Way of Stephens County, Follies IV also offers an opportunity for participants to meet leaders of the 14 partner agencies of the United Way to learn of their programs of work and plans for the upcoming year.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the evening,” Marty Askins, chairman of the 2016-17 fund-raising campaign, admitted. “A lot of supporters have worked hard to assemble such a remarkable lineup of talent and our agency leaders will be telling their stories as only they can. It should be a great evening.”

Tickets are $15 apiece and can be purchased at the United Way office, 12 South 8th Street, Duncan; from any United Way agency; or from any member of the United Way board of directors. Seating is limited and there are no tickets available at the door.

“We’re thrilled with our lineup of talent,” Gina Flesher, who with help assembled the show and who with Michael Harris will emcee the event, said. “It is truly going to be a variety show and while we’ve had good events in the past, this one may be our best ever. We know our audience is going to have a great time.”

Performers include Gwen Clark, Riley Dumas, Bella Farrow, Shanna Ford, Penny Gardner, Allison Heitner, Patty Jennings, Shirley King, Ensley Kohout, Janet Peters, Linda Raber, Steve Ribnikar, Meribelle and Annabelle Wharton.

“We have vocalists, instrumentalists and maybe even a surprise or two,” Flesher said. “It’s going to be one of those ‘can’t miss’ performances.”

As in previous years, displays from each of the agencies will be highlighted.

“It’s obviously an important part of our evening,” Nicole Punneo, chairman of the United Way board, said. “We’re blessed to have so many quality agencies engaged in helping those would need a little boost or a second chance during a time when our economy is still a little unsettled. And it’s also heartwarming to know each agency has some incredible volunteers who freely share their skills and talents to help others.”

Agencies working through the United Way are Christians Concerned, Delta Community Action Foundation, Douglass East Side Senior Citizens Center, Duncan Community Residence, Duncan Literacy Council, Duncan Senior Citizens Center, Gabriel’s House Academy, Heartline 211, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, Marlow Samaritans, Women’s Haven and Youth Services for Stephens County.

For additional information, contact Ed Darling at 580-255-3648, edarling@unitedwayofsc.org or the United Way office, 12 South 8th Street, Suite 9.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.