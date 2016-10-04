United Way Variety Show is this Friday - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

United Way Variety Show is this Friday

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A unique blend of local talent promises to provide an evening of delightful entertainment at Follies IV on Friday, October 7 at is 6:30 p.m. at the Duncan Golf and Tennis Club.

Benefitting the United Way of Stephens County, Follies IV also offers an opportunity for participants to meet leaders of the 14 partner agencies of the United Way to learn of their programs of work and plans for the upcoming year.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the evening,” Marty Askins, chairman of the 2016-17 fund-raising campaign, admitted. “A lot of supporters have worked hard to assemble such a remarkable lineup of talent and our agency leaders will be telling their stories as only they can. It should be a great evening.”

Tickets are $15 apiece and can be purchased at the United Way office, 12 South 8th Street, Duncan; from any United Way agency; or from any member of the United Way board of directors. Seating is limited and there are no tickets available at the door.

“We’re thrilled with our lineup of talent,” Gina Flesher, who with help assembled the show and who with Michael Harris will emcee the event, said. “It is truly going to be a variety show and while we’ve had good events in the past, this one may be our best ever. We know our audience is going to have a great time.”

Performers include Gwen Clark, Riley Dumas, Bella Farrow, Shanna Ford, Penny Gardner, Allison Heitner, Patty Jennings, Shirley King, Ensley Kohout, Janet Peters, Linda Raber, Steve Ribnikar, Meribelle and Annabelle Wharton.

“We have vocalists, instrumentalists and maybe even a surprise or two,” Flesher said. “It’s going to be one of those ‘can’t miss’ performances.”

As in previous years, displays from each of the agencies will be highlighted.

“It’s obviously an important part of our evening,” Nicole Punneo, chairman of the United Way board, said. “We’re blessed to have so many quality agencies engaged in helping those would need a little boost or a second chance during a time when our economy is still a little unsettled. And it’s also heartwarming to know each agency has some incredible volunteers who freely share their skills and talents to help others.”

Agencies working through the United Way are Christians Concerned, Delta Community Action Foundation, Douglass East Side Senior Citizens Center, Duncan Community Residence, Duncan Literacy Council, Duncan Senior Citizens Center, Gabriel’s House Academy, Heartline 211, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, Marlow Samaritans, Women’s Haven and Youth Services for Stephens County.

For additional information, contact Ed Darling at 580-255-3648, edarling@unitedwayofsc.org or the United Way office, 12 South 8th Street, Suite 9.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly