CU/Lawton Community Band presents 1st concert of 2016 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

CU/Lawton Community Band presents 1st concert of 2016

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Cameron University/Lawton Community Band will take the stage for the first concert of the academic year on October 9 at 3:00 p.m. in the Cameron University Theatre. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for students, senior citizens and military. Cameron faculty, students and staff are admitted free with proper identification.

Composed of more than 55 members, the Cameron University/Lawton Community Band is directed by Dr. Jim Lambert. Membership is made up of Cameron students, faculty and staff; community members from Duncan, Fletcher, Cyril and Walters; and high school students from Lawton MacArthur, Lawton Eisenhower, Lawton High, Cache and Walters, in addition to several middle school students.

The ensemble will perform “George Washington Bicentennial March” by John Philip Sousa, “Celebrate!” by Clarence Barber, “The Promise of Living” by Aaron Copland as arranged by James Curnow, “The Fair-Day” by Sir Hamilton Harty as-arranged by Mark Grauer, “Chorale in C Minor” by J. S. Bach as arranged by Topolewski, and “Star Wars: The Marches” by John Williams as arranged by Jerry Brubacker. The concert will conclude with “Armed Forces Salute” arranged by Bob Lowden, and John Philip Sousa's “The Stars and Stripes Forever March.”

For more information, contact the Cameron University Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts at 580-581-2346.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly