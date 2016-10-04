CU/Lawton Community Band presents 1st concert of 2016

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Cameron University/Lawton Community Band will take the stage for the first concert of the academic year on October 9 at 3:00 p.m. in the Cameron University Theatre. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for students, senior citizens and military. Cameron faculty, students and staff are admitted free with proper identification.

Composed of more than 55 members, the Cameron University/Lawton Community Band is directed by Dr. Jim Lambert. Membership is made up of Cameron students, faculty and staff; community members from Duncan, Fletcher, Cyril and Walters; and high school students from Lawton MacArthur, Lawton Eisenhower, Lawton High, Cache and Walters, in addition to several middle school students.

The ensemble will perform “George Washington Bicentennial March” by John Philip Sousa, “Celebrate!” by Clarence Barber, “The Promise of Living” by Aaron Copland as arranged by James Curnow, “The Fair-Day” by Sir Hamilton Harty as-arranged by Mark Grauer, “Chorale in C Minor” by J. S. Bach as arranged by Topolewski, and “Star Wars: The Marches” by John Williams as arranged by Jerry Brubacker. The concert will conclude with “Armed Forces Salute” arranged by Bob Lowden, and John Philip Sousa's “The Stars and Stripes Forever March.”

For more information, contact the Cameron University Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts at 580-581-2346.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.