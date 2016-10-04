WF church to host African Children's Choir

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KSWO)- New Jerusalem Baptist Church will be hosting The African Children's Choir to support education, care and relief and development programs. The concert is free and open to all. However, a free-will offering and donations are taken at the performance. The concert will be November 18 at 7:00 p.m.

The Children’s Choir is to melt the hearts of audiences with their charming smiles, beautiful voices and lively African songs and dances. The program features well-loved children's songs, traditional Spirituals, and Gospel favorites.

Music for Life, the parent organization for The African Children's Choir, works in seven African countries including Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa. MFL has educated over 52,000 children and impacted the lives of over 100,000 people through its relief and development programs. MFL purpose is to help create new leadership for tomorrow's Africa, by focusing on education.



The African Children's Choir has had the privilege to perform before presidents, heads of state and most recently the Queen of England for her diamond jubilee. The Choir has also had the honor of singing alongside artists such as Paul McCartney, Annie

Lennox, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey, and Michael W. Smith.



The African Children's Choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization dedicated to helping Africa's most vulnerable children today so they can help Africa tomorrow.



Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.