Altus Power celebrates Public Power Week

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Altus Power is celebrating Public Power Week, October 2-8, along with more than 2,000 other community-owned, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 48 million Americans.

“Public Power Week celebrates the reliable, affordable electricity Altus Power provides to our community,” said Altus Power Utilities Manager, Janice Berryhill. “Public power puts the people of Altus first, and Public Power Week gives us the chance to emphasize the advantages of locally grown, locally owned power that supports strong communities. Our service is reliable and safe and we take pride in serving our friends and neighbors.”

Altus Power invites community members to participate in its Public Power Week event. All activities will be held Wednesday, October 5, at Altus City Hall, located at 509 S. Main St. from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Activities include:

Free refreshments in both morning and afternoon

Handouts about electricity and energy efficiency

Sign up for average billing, utility audits, and automatic bank draft

Learn more about J.A.C.K. (Justified Automated Collections Kiosk)

Giveaways – pens and lightbulbs

Today Altus Power serves over 7,400 residential customers, and over 1,100 commercial customers. For more information, contact Janice Berryhill, Utilities Manager at 580-481-2295.

