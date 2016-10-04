OKC Zoo kicks off Halloween season with festivities

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma City Zoo is celebrating Halloween the entire month of October. Their schedule is jam packed with fun events for the entire family!

OCTOBER 1-31: HAUNT THE ZOO TICKETS ON SALE Don't wait to purchase your tickets! Dragging feet is for zombies. Haunt the Zoo, presented by Wiggle Safe by Kohl's Cares, provides a safe trick-or-treating adventure in an unconventional environment. Tickets are required for all guests ages 2 and up. Admission for trick-or-treaters of any age is $7 and includes the official treat bag required for collecting goodies. Admission for non-trick-or-treaters is $4. All children must be accompanied by a supervisor age 16 or older. Tickets will be for sale October 1-31 in the Guest Services office or online at www.okczoo.org. Discounted tickets are available for ZOOfriends’ members at www.ZOOfriends.org until October 25. For more information, call (405) 425-0262.

OCTOBER 01-09: PUMPKIN DRIVE PRESENTED BY REMINGTON PARK Thank gourd-ness for free Zoo tickets! Bring a pumpkin larger than your head to the Oklahoma City Zoo and receive free same-day admission. The limit is one free admission per person. All donations will be used to decorate the Haunt the Zoo trail. Let's squash last year’s numbers and shoot for more than 1,000 pumpkins!

OCTOBER 15: OKC ZOO EDUCATION PROGRAM Ages 21 and up are invited to ghoul around with the OKC Zoo's education team at a Halloween Party on October 15, 2016 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. Guests will enjoy games, light snacks and limited adult beverages. Tickets are $20 per person or $18 for ZOOfriends’ members. Register online at Halloween Party.

OCTOBER 21-23, 2016: OKC ZOO FALL PLANT SALE Calling all plant lovers! Brighten up your fall landscape with beautiful plants and flowers from the Zoo’s fall plant sale, October 21-23, in the Global Plaza from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The Zoo’s horticulture team will be selling unusual plants propagated from the botanical collection such as bamboo, agave, palms, and cold hardy water garden plants. Multi-colored pansies and violas will also be included in the sale.

OCTOBER 21: PUMPKIN CHOMP AND STOMP Come celebrate Halloween with the OKC Zoo's biggest party animals. Zookeepers will prepare themed enrichment items for various animals. Watch as they tear into their treats on October 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Zoo admission is required. Schedules of “chomping” times will be available online at www.okczoo.org and in the Guest Services office.

OCTOBER 21: NEW EVENT CREATURES AND COCKTAILS ZOOfriends' new event, Creatures and Cocktails, will take place on October 21 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. All attendees must be age 21 and up. The event includes drinks, food, a live DJ, games, raffle prizes, tours of our haunted Herpetarium and a costume contest. Cost is $45 per person. Additional drinks will be available for purchase. Designated driver tickets are $15 per person. Visit www.ZOOfriends.org for tickets, contest rules and raffle prices or call 405-425-0618. Net proceeds will benefit the Zoo's conservation initiatives.

OCTOBER 25: Haunt the Zoo Photo Opp Fast Pass Skip the crowds and candy and op for a quieter evening of Halloween costumes and photo taking on Tuesday, October 25, from 6 – 8 p.m. This guided hike to 21 Halloween booths the night before Haunt the Zoo begins enables you to take photos of your little trick-or-treaters in their costumes at each of the booths without the noise and crowds. Bring your camera. Costumes optional. The group hike begins promptly at 6 p.m. All participants must stay with the group. Adult must accompany child(ren). Great for sensory-friendly audiences. All ages welcome. Candy not provided on the event trail. Cost per child: $12/member, $15/non-member). Parents are free with a paid child registration. To register, call (405) 425-0218 or visit Haunt the Zoo Photo Opp Fast Pass.

OCTOBER 26–31: HAUNT THE ZOO FOR HALLOWEEN Join the most fa”boo”lous Halloween event in town with six nights of just-right-without-the-fright, trick-or-treating fun at the 33rd annual Haunt the Zoo celebration, presented by Wiggle Safe by Kohl’s Cares, from Wednesday, October 26, through Monday, October 31, 6:30-8:30 p.m. nightly, rain or shine. You’ll make delightful family memories as children follow the pumpkin-lined pathway stopping at 21 fantasy-themed booths to collect tasty treats. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Adults may wear costumes, too, but nothing scary. Tickets are required for all guests, age 2 and up, attending Haunt the Zoo and can be purchased through October 31 in the Guest Services office or online at www.okczoo.org. Trick-or-treater admission includes an official treat bag and is required for anyone wishing to collect treats. ZooFriends’ members can pre-purchase discounted at www.zoofriends.org or in the ZOOfriends’ office before October 25. For more information, visit www.okczoo.org.



Make the Oklahoma City Zoo your haven for all things Halloween! Located at the crossroads of I-44 and I-35, the Zoo is a proud member of Oklahoma City’s Adventure District and an Adventure Road partner. The zoo is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Regular admission is $8 for adults, and $5 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children two and under are admitted free. To learn more about these and other happenings, call 405-424-3344 or visit www.okczoo.org.

