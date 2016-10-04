A Child Who Hopes: Meet Jacob - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

A Child Who Hopes: Meet Jacob

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- It's been a year and a half since we first introduced you to Jacob, a basketball-loving teen who is looking for a family to adopt him. Now 15, Jacob is still in DHS custody, but he's hoping this time around, someone will make his dream of finding a family come true.

Maybe it's the sound of the ball hitting the court. Or the way he feels when he makes a shot. It's hard to explain why Jacob loves basketball so much, but YMCA sports director Alvin Clemons was more than happy to give him a few tips.

Jacob says he feels comfortable on the basketball court much like his favorite players in the NBA.

"Westbrook, LeBron James and Kevin Durant," are some of Jacob's favorite NBA players.

But winning to this soft-spoken teen would mean finding a family to adopt him.

"A mom and dad, and a brother and sister that like to share their stuff," Jacob said as he described his ideal family.

Jacob currently lives in a residential home where those who know him best describe him as a well-mannered, easy-going teen who enjoys video games, watching TV and playing soccer.

"When I played soccer, I was a defender and I was basically the best defender on the team because every time they come up to the goalie, I got in front of them and just kicked the ball out from them," said Jacob.

The only thing missing is having a family to share those moments with.

"Being able to be with a family and have someone to love me," is all Jacob is really looking for.

A Child Who Hopes airs the first Tuesday of each month on 7News. For more information on how you can help, go to adoptokkids.org or call 1-800-376-9729. If you would like to adopt Jacob, please call 580-250-3700 extension 3719 to learn more.

