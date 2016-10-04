Mainstreet Duncan 97 Z28 Camaro Giveaway ‘Win it, Drive it’ - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Mainstreet Duncan 97 Z28 Camaro Giveaway ‘Win it, Drive it’

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) – The Cruisin’ the Chisholm Trail car and motorcycle show in downtown Duncan is hosting a giveaway this year.

Downtown Duncan has been the home to the Cruisin’ the Chisholm Trail car and motorcycle show for 10 years this coming April and the committee has rolled out a new attraction this year, a giveaway. Tickets can be purchased for $100 for a chance to win either a 1997 Z28 Camaro or an 18’ all steel dovetail car hauler. Only 300 tickets are available and chances to buy a ticket are going fast.

“We have sold a lot of tickets already,” said Kevin Hammack of the car show committee. “We hope to have sold a majority of tickets before the Christmas Parade on December 3rd.”

According to Hammack, the Z28 Camaro is not just another car. This Camaro is a 30th anniversary edition with the revered Lt1 automatic engine. The car features a white and orange interior complimenting the white exterior and orange racing stripes. With shop local in mind, Hammack and the committee found an exceptional deal at Rezner’s trailers of Waurika, Oklahoma. With both quality and pizazz in mind, the trailer and Camaro combo was the final choice for the limited ticket giveaway. Both the trailer and Camaro will be on display at local upcoming car shows within Southwest Oklahoma and downtown Duncan events.

The committee has been working feverishly to bring new attractions and fun to the car show working year round and meeting monthly. The core group of ten volunteers decided to add a car drawing to this year’s event since it’s the 10th anniversary. Now, the car show includes the giveaway, burnout contest, live concert, cruise, trophies, cash prizes, and a few surprises according to the Executive Director.

“This is the hardest working committee this organization has,” said Main Street Duncan Executive Director Destiny Ahlfenger, “and their support of the car show and enthusiasm to see this event grow and flourish is something we are all lucky to work with; the giveaway this year is just the tip of the iceberg of new tings you’ll see in April.”

Tickets can be purchased at Osage County Auto Sales, Main Street Duncan, and Butterfield’s Ballroom. Committee members also have tickets available for purchase or you can call 580-252-8696 to purchase over the phone. The Cruisin’ the Chisholm Trail Car and Motorcycle Show in downtown Duncan is slated for April 21 and 22 in 2017. The Camaro and dovetail car hauler will be on display the many Main Street Duncan upcoming events such as the Holiday Stroll and Christmas Parade; more information about those vents can be found at www.mainstreetduncan.net or by following Osage County Auto Sales or Main Street Duncan on Facebook.

