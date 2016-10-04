5th Annual Knights on Bikes Love Charity Poker Run - camaraderie - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

5th Annual Knights on Bikes Love Charity Poker Run - camaraderie for a cause

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source Facebook) (Source Facebook)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The 5th Annual Knights on Bikes Love Run benefitting the residents of the Center of Family Love will incorporate their 2016 Knights on Bikes State Rally and their Knights on Bikes Love Run into one big event from October 21to October 23 in Lawton, OK.

The Knights on Bikes Love Run will start at the Wind River Harley Davidson in Lawton and continue through the scenic Wichita Mountain refuge with stops in Medicine Park and Meers. Whether you are on a motorcycle, hot rod or minivan you are invited to join the Knights on Bikes for this fun event touring Oklahoma Landmarks for a cause- supporting adults who live with intellectual and physical disabilities at the Center of Family Love.

The weekend begins at 7:00 p.m. on October 21 with Casino Night at Holy Family Catholic Church, followed by registration on October 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Wind River Harley Davidson in Lawton, with the last ride leaving at 11:30 a.m. All participants must be in from their rides by 3:00 p.m. on October 22. Dinner is open to anyone and will be hosted by Holy Family Council 11909 at Holy Family Catholic Church on October 22 with guest speaker, Executive Director of the Center of Family Love, Debbie Espinosa.

Inspiring ministry opportunities and working to raise money for the needy, the Knights on Bikes are at the service of Bishops, Priests and Catholic Parishes throughout the state.

“Working to evangelize the Catholic Community by meeting our members where they are is our goal to share the faith and word of the Lord,” said Mark Cearley, Knights on Bikes Oklahoma State Vice President. “The Knights on Bikes Love Run is a festive, family-friendly event that helps us support a great cause.”

The mission of the Center of Family Love is to provide lifetime quality care to individuals with developmental disabilities.  For more information about the event, please contact Troy Ogden at 405-623-3289.

