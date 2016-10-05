Bishop Rd to close through December

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Beginning Monday, October 10th, private contractors will begin construction work on Southwest Bishop Road between Southwest 52nd Street and Southwest 67th Street to install underground utilities and street pavement.

As a result of this work, Southwest Bishop Road between Southwest 52nd Street and Southwest 67th Street will be closed from 6:30 a.m. October 10 through December 2 at 6:00 p.m. There will be detours on Southwest Lee Boulevard Southwest 52nd Street, and Southwest 67th Street.

Please plan your route to avoid this work area.

