Comanche man arrested for inappropriate relations with a minor

COMANCHE, OK (KSWO)- A man in Comanche has been accused of inappropriately touching a child under the age of 16.

Elijah Chester Ridge Perez, 19-years-old, has been arrested after pursuing an intimate relationship with a 15-year-old high school student.

Perez was transported to Stephens County Jail without incident.

