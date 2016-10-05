Duncan police safely diffuse hostage situation

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The Duncan Police Department responded to a hostage situation on the 400 block of West Walnut. When police arrived, Santamaria Avila was seen pacing the living room; A woman and two male minors stood trembling in fear in the hall.

Avila stated that he did not want to speak to law enforcement. Police observed what appeared to be a pistol in Avila’s waist band. Avila would not allow police to speak to the woman in the home either. He did release one of the juveniles before retreating back into the home and dead bolting the door.

The released child told police Avila has been striking the woman so he called police. According to the witness, when Avila learned that the authorities had been contacted, he became irate and threatened everyone in the home with a firearm; Avila would not allow anyone to exit the residence. Police learned a total of twelve people were taken hostage inside the home

Avila refused to comply with police commands forcing them to kick the door open to diffuse the situation. A Taser was deployed striking Avila in the chest. It was not effective; Avila pulled the dart out and reached for his waistband. After a lengthy struggle, police were able to restrain Avila and transport him to the Stephens County Jail.

Despite a language barrier, police learned from the hostages that Avila had stated “[they] were going to hell together tonight” and “he wanted violence in his house.” Santamaria Avila was booked into Stephens County Jail on charges of kidnapping, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, and resisting arrest.

