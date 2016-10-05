SAFB will move operations back to Frederick when repairs are complete

FREDERICK, OK (KSWO)- Representatives from Sheppard Air Force Base (SAFB) met with Airport Commissioners to update the board on the use of Halliburton Airfield. At this same meeting, commissioners learned SAFB will move operations back to Frederick when repairs at the air facility there are completed.



At Duncan's Airport Commission's regularly scheduled meeting, there was a discussion about SAFB's use of Halliburton Airfield to iron out confusion and answer questions about ongoing operations.



Sheppard practiced some flight training operations at Hacker Field runway in Frederick, Oklahoma. But after the 2015 summer rainfalls damaged Hacker Field Runway, SAFB came to Duncan to request use of Halliburton Airfield for a duration of 12-18 months for T-6 touch and go pilot training operations while the former runway was repaired.



SAFB has spent about one year in Duncan. Cok said because so much money has gone into repairing the facilities in Frederick, they will pull back their pilots when the project completes in either spring or summer 2017. A definite timeline as of right now is still uncertain.

