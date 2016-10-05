The Lawton Soccer Club presents decorated Navy SEAL and best-sel - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

The Lawton Soccer Club presents decorated Navy SEAL and best-selling author Marcus Luttrell

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Marcus Luttrell (Source Lawton Soccer Club) Marcus Luttrell (Source Lawton Soccer Club)
(Source Lawton Soccer Club) (Source Lawton Soccer Club)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – The Lawton Soccer Club presents “The Lone Survivor: A Tribute to Courage, Honor and Patriotism” with Marcus Luttrell at the Cox Convention Center on Saturday, October 29 at 12:00 p.m. Tickets to the event are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Chesapeake Arena box office, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Marcus Luttrell’s #1 New York Times best-selling book, Lone Survivor tells the real-life story of the decorated Navy SEAL and his three SEAL comrades who journeyed into the mountainous border of Afghanistan and Pakistan on their fated mission, Operation Redwing. A powerful testament to the courage, integrity, and patriotism that forged these American heroes, Lone Survivor is an incredible account of teamwork, fortitude, and modern warfare.

In 2014, the adapted film Lone Survivor (with Mark Wahlberg as Luttrell) celebrated a historic open, earning the 2nd biggest January debut of all time. The film, like the book, is a moving tribute to the legacy and iconic sacrifice of Luttrell’s fallen comrades.

Marcus Luttrell takes the audience from the rigors of SEAL training and what it takes to join the America’s elite fighting force, to the battle on the mountain, into his family’s experience of community support and generosity, and back to his own incredible story of survival and grace. In a powerful narrative, Luttrell weaves a rich account of courage and sacrifice, honor and patriotism, community and destiny that audiences will find both wrenching and life-affirming.

In his emotionally raw account, Luttrell honors the memories of all those who died, sharing with us the incredible bravery, courage, and honor of these extraordinary warriors. 

This program is proudly presented by The Lawton Soccer Club. The Lawton Soccer Club is home to youth soccer programs for Southwest Oklahoma. 100% of the proceeds from this event will go to improving the Big Green Soccer Complex in Lawton, OK.  Do not miss this opportunity to listen to one of America’s heroes amazing story of survival and his incredible will to live.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly