The Lawton Soccer Club presents decorated Navy SEAL and best-selling author Marcus Luttrell

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – The Lawton Soccer Club presents “The Lone Survivor: A Tribute to Courage, Honor and Patriotism” with Marcus Luttrell at the Cox Convention Center on Saturday, October 29 at 12:00 p.m. Tickets to the event are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Chesapeake Arena box office, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.



Marcus Luttrell’s #1 New York Times best-selling book, Lone Survivor tells the real-life story of the decorated Navy SEAL and his three SEAL comrades who journeyed into the mountainous border of Afghanistan and Pakistan on their fated mission, Operation Redwing. A powerful testament to the courage, integrity, and patriotism that forged these American heroes, Lone Survivor is an incredible account of teamwork, fortitude, and modern warfare.



In 2014, the adapted film Lone Survivor (with Mark Wahlberg as Luttrell) celebrated a historic open, earning the 2nd biggest January debut of all time. The film, like the book, is a moving tribute to the legacy and iconic sacrifice of Luttrell’s fallen comrades.



Marcus Luttrell takes the audience from the rigors of SEAL training and what it takes to join the America’s elite fighting force, to the battle on the mountain, into his family’s experience of community support and generosity, and back to his own incredible story of survival and grace. In a powerful narrative, Luttrell weaves a rich account of courage and sacrifice, honor and patriotism, community and destiny that audiences will find both wrenching and life-affirming.



In his emotionally raw account, Luttrell honors the memories of all those who died, sharing with us the incredible bravery, courage, and honor of these extraordinary warriors.



This program is proudly presented by The Lawton Soccer Club. The Lawton Soccer Club is home to youth soccer programs for Southwest Oklahoma. 100% of the proceeds from this event will go to improving the Big Green Soccer Complex in Lawton, OK. Do not miss this opportunity to listen to one of America’s heroes amazing story of survival and his incredible will to live.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.