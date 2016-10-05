“Starbright” starts production in OK

BARTLESVILLE, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO), alongside writer/director Francesco Lucente (“Badland”), writer/producer Olimpia Lucente, and producer Enrico Fadani, is pleased to announce the start of production on the feature film “Starbright” in Oklahoma.

“Starbright” tells the story of a young orphan who escapes the realities of her life by fantasizing about and then entering a fairy tale world. The film will primarily be shot in Bartlesville, Tulsa, and Ponca City.

“The City of Bartlesville has been an amazing and welcoming host,” said Lucente. “We are so happy to be here! Not only have the people and community of Bartlesville been gracious and supportive, but the vistas are breathtakingly beautiful.”

“The Bartlesville Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) is thrilled to welcome ‘Starbright’ to the area,” said Bartlesville CVB Executive Director Maria Swindell Gus. “We appreciate the huge increase in revenue a film brings to our community, as well as the attention a film brings to the hospitality of our town. We are very thankful to our city’s staff including our police, fire and emergency services as well as our businesses and citizens who have come together to welcome this film. We look forward to our partnership with them alongside the ‘Starbright’ production and the Oklahoma Film + Music Office.”

Administered by OF+MO, the film is utilizing the Oklahoma Film Enhancement Rebate Program and commenced principal photography on October 3.

“After more than a year of recruitment, our office is pleased to welcome the production of ‘Starbright’ to Oklahoma,” said OF+MO Director Tava Maloy Sofsky. “The internationally acclaimed production team on this film brings with them a wealth of talent and knowledge for our local crew and a sizeable economic impact to the state. We’re extremely thankful to our community partners in Bartlesville, Tulsa and Ponca City for their support of this production.”

