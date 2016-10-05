“Starbright” starts production in OK - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

“Starbright” starts production in OK

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

BARTLESVILLE, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO), alongside writer/director Francesco Lucente (“Badland”), writer/producer Olimpia Lucente, and producer Enrico Fadani, is pleased to announce the start of production on the feature film “Starbright” in Oklahoma.

“Starbright” tells the story of a young orphan who escapes the realities of her life by fantasizing about and then entering a fairy tale world. The film will primarily be shot in Bartlesville, Tulsa, and Ponca City.

“The City of Bartlesville has been an amazing and welcoming host,” said Lucente. “We are so happy to be here! Not only have the people and community of Bartlesville been gracious and supportive, but the vistas are breathtakingly beautiful.”

“The Bartlesville Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) is thrilled to welcome ‘Starbright’ to the area,” said Bartlesville CVB Executive Director Maria Swindell Gus. “We appreciate the huge increase in revenue a film brings to our community, as well as the attention a film brings to the hospitality of our town. We are very thankful to our city’s staff including our police, fire and emergency services as well as our businesses and citizens who have come together to welcome this film. We look forward to our partnership with them alongside the ‘Starbright’ production and the Oklahoma Film + Music Office.”

Administered by OF+MO, the film is utilizing the Oklahoma Film Enhancement Rebate Program and commenced principal photography on October 3.

“After more than a year of recruitment, our office is pleased to welcome the production of ‘Starbright’ to Oklahoma,” said OF+MO Director Tava Maloy Sofsky. “The internationally acclaimed production team on this film brings with them a wealth of talent and knowledge for our local crew and a sizeable economic impact to the state. We’re extremely thankful to our community partners in Bartlesville, Tulsa and Ponca City for their support of this production.”

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly