Vaska and the Power of Word Bible Study Group presents "War Room"

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- It's a movie that's deemed healing and life changing all through the power of God and the Vaska theatre is offering a free screening tomorrow night.



The Vaska will show the movie "War Room,” starring Pricilla Shirer tomorrow night at 6:00 p.m. The idea came from a group of local women from several area churches and denominations who decided they wanted to share the film with others.



“If you are struggling in your relationship, in parenting, this movie is just for you. It'll give you Hope and faith in God and tools on how to practically put it to example because the word of God is powerful,” said Stella Maxwell, is the host of Power of the Word Bible Study Group which brings women from different area churches together at Central Baptist Church.



After the movie, the group will pray for our area communities and to bring about more unity. Power of the Word Bible Study Group is hosting "Armor of God" bible study on October 17 and each subsequent Monday at 6:00 p.m. at Central Baptist Church.

You can find out more information by calling Stella Maxwell at 580-458-1189 or visiting "Empowered by Faith" on Facebook.

