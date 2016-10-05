CU presents Guitar Ensemble

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Cameron University Guitar Ensemble will present its first concert of the academic year on Tuesday, October 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the McCutcheon Recital Hall. Featured guitarists are Trevor Campbell and Hannah Esquer, Lawton; Tyler Farmer, Geronimo; Samuel Phillips, Sallisaw; and Wesley Stafford, Gulfport, Miss. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens/military. Cameron University faculty, staff and students are admitted at no charge with CU I.D. Seating is limited to 80 patrons.

“An interesting aspect of this program is that all the arrangements are by York Guitar Quartet member Andrew Forrest,” says Dr. Kirsten Underwood, who directs the Cameron Guitar Ensemble. “Forrest’s publications were chosen because as an arranger, he takes full advantage of the tones of the classical guitar and presents their most resonant and contrasting sounds.”

Forrest has performed and taught guitar throughout England since the early 1960s. He is a founding member of the York Guitar Quartet, which has performed and recorded many of his arrangements since its inception in 1983. Forrest was a guitar teacher for North Yorkshire County Music Service for over 30 years. His Schools Guitar Ensemble won National Guitar Competitions twice, each time that they have entered. A work for Guitar Orchestra also won a prize at the Dewsbury National Guitar Competition for best composition/arrangement. He has five times been the Guitar Examiner at Harrogate Competitive Music Festival, adjudicating both solo and ensemble performances.

The program will consist of Bach’s famous “Sheep may safely graze” from “The Hunting Cantata, BWV 208,” and selections from a transcription of Handel’s Suite No. 3 (Water Music), also known as the Flute Suite. Following these two pieces, the group will play songs from “The Mulliner Book,” compiled in the mid-sixteenth century, along with “The Sage Leaf” and “The Greenwood Tree” from the same time period. Béla Bártok’s “Nine Pieces from ‘For Children, Sz. 42’” will bring the repertoire into the 20th century, with a Venezuelan party song called “Joropó” concluding the evening.

For more information, contact the Cameron University Department of Art, Music, and Theatre Arts at 580-581-2346.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.