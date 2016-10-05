CU to provide a Fall Choral Concert - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

CU to provide a Fall Choral Concert

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Cameron University Department of Art, Music, and Theatre Arts will present a Fall Choral Concert featuring the Cameron University Concert Choir and the Cameron University Women’s Ensemble, on Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the University Theatre. The Altus High School Varsity Chorale will join the ensembles for the performance. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for students, senior citizens and military members. Cameron faculty, staff and students are admitted free with CU ID. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

“This choral concert will explore the wide variety of exemplary choral literature,” says Dr. Patrick Callaghan, director of the CU ensembles. “Audience members can look forward to an incredible treat!”

The Cameron University Concert Choir, accompanied by Tom Willoughby, will perform the first two movements of Mozart’s “Missa Brevis in B-flat Major, K. 275.” Believed to have been composed in 1777 in Salzbug, the Missa brevis is a multi-movement setting of the Mass Ordinary text.  The repertoire will also include a setting of the text “Rejoice, Virgin Mother of God (Bogoróditse Djévo)” by Estonian composer Arvo Pärt, “Tu Sangre en la mía” by Shawn Krichner, the Renaissance motet “Exultate Justi” by Ludovico da Viadana, “Sicut locutus est” from Johann Sebastian Bach’s Magnificat in D Major, BWV 243, and more.

The Cameron University Women’s Ensemble, also accompanied by Willoughby, will present a trio of settings based on Psalm 23, which will include “Adonai Ro-i Lo Echsar” by Gerald Cohen, “Der 23. Psalm, D 706” by Franz Schubert, and “Psalm 23” by Z. Randall Stroope. Other selections include the set of native Kraó songs “Tres Cantos Nativos Dos Indios Kraó” arranged by Marcos Leite, “There Is Sweet Music Here” by John Clements, the Hebrew setting of Psalm 19:14 “Yih’yu L’ratzon,” and a Gospel arrangement of “The Storm is Passing Over” by Barbara W. Baker.

The Altus High School Varsity Chorale, directed by Nick Young, will perform four selections and will join the CU ensembles for the concluding number of the concert.

For more information, contact the Cameron University Department of Art, Music, and Theatre Arts at 580-581-2346.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

