Infant dies in hot car in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, OK (KSWO)- A 6-week-old boy died yesterday inside a hot vehicle in Muskogee. He is the 36th child to die in the US this year due to heat stroke in a vehicle. This is the 2nd child vehicular heatstroke death in Oklahoma this year.

The child’s identity has not been released at this time. However, it appears wasn't until a relative went to pick the child up from daycare Wednesday evening after work that they realized the child was not dropped off.

When police arrived on scene, the infant was found in the backseat of a vehicle near EASTAR Child Development Center in Muskogee. The child was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Last year, 25 children died from being left inside of hot cars. Oklahoma ranks #12 in the nation with heat stroke fatalities.

