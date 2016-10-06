Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation awarded for newsletter

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation has been honored for being at the forefront of its profession.

The foundation recently received an award from the International Economic Development Council for its 2015 annual newsletter for communities with populations of less than 25,000 people.

The newsletter informs the community about activities and accomplishments made during the past year, and also gives citizens a glimpse of future projects.

The foundation has been working since 1993 to promote existing businesses, attract new ones, and diversify Duncan's economic base.

