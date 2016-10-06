Sex offender found living within 2000ft of Lawton elementary school

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton police arrested a sex offender for failure to register and living within 2000 feet of a school yesterday. Jackie Burnett, a level three sex offender with a lifetime registration requirement, was arrested on the 2500 block of Southwest White Avenue.

Burnett was living within 2000 feet of Cleveland Elementary School. During his interview with police, Burnett admitted that he had been living at the residence for around a year and that he had not attempted to register at this address because he knew it was too close to a school.

Burnett was placed under arrest for one count of violating the Oklahoma sex offender registration act due to him not registering with the Lawton Police Department as required and one count of a sex offender living within 2000 feet of a school. Burnett was booked into the Lawton City Jail without incident.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.