Man arrested, accused of sexual assault in Duncan

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Mikal Lewis (Source Duncan Police Department) Mikal Lewis (Source Duncan Police Department)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The Duncan Police Department has arrested a man accused of a sexual assault that occurred on May 25. The victim was able to identify Mikal Lewis as the man who attacked her.

The victim stated that on May 24 she invited Lewis to her residence to drink. The victim allowed Lewis to sleep on her couch. The victim knew Lewis for a number of years and, at one point, even had an intimate relationship with Lewis. Lewis came into the bedroom sometime after the victim went to sleep. The victim then told Lewis to leave the room several times before he finally returned to the couch.

The victim told police she awoke at 4:00 a.m. on May 25 to Lewis having intercourse with her. The victim stated that she attempted to redress throughout the entire assault but was restrained by Lewis. After the assault, the victim kicked Lewis out of her home.

 A sexual assault examination was completed at Duncan Regional Hospital. DNA samples taken from Lewis matched semen collected during the assault examination.

Mikal Lewis has been charged with sexual assault.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

