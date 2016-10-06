Basic Digital Graphics for Business is offered by SWOSU

WEATHERFORD, OK (KSWO)- Basic Digital Graphics for Business is being offered on Sunday afternoons in October and November by the Southwestern Oklahoma State University Continuing Education Department.

This program helps individuals who would like to learn how to do basic graphic design for their own business or pleasure. Students learn introductory graphic design techniques to design their own logo and marketing materials.

Basic Digital Graphics for Business will be offered on Sunday afternoons from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on October 16, 23 and 30 and November 6, 13 and 20. The cost is $150 per person. The BEC is located at the corner of Seventh and Davis Streets on the SWOSU campus.

For more information or to enroll, contact Lisa Thiessen in the SWOSU Business Enterprise Center at 580-774-3039 or lisa.thiessen@swosu.edu.

