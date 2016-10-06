Lawton man pleads guilty to crime involving a minor

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to a crime involving a 15-year-old girl.

Nicholas Keith, 22-years-old, was initially charged last July with lewd or indecent acts to child under 16, but that charge was amended to encouraging a minor to participate in drug-related crimes.



Under the plea agreement, he will serve ten years in prison and nine years on probation.

