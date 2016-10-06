Body found near UCO campus identified

EDMOND, OK (KSWO)- The body of 19-year-old Jennifer Kyli Molloy was found inside an apartment near the University of Central Oklahoma campus yesterday afternoon.

Just before 1:00 p.m., Edmond police were called to the apartment in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue where they discovered the teen’s body inside her apartment. Police are calling the death suspicious.

She was seen the night before about 10:30 p.m. Molloy lived at the apartment alone. Residents said during apartment inspections on Wednesday, an employee discovered Molloy’s body.

The medical examiner’s report has not been released yet; there is no official cause of death at this time. A gofundme has been set up to help her family pay for funeral expenses.

