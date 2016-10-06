Midas donates 1,140lbs of food to the Lawton Food Bank

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A local auto repair shop is donating more than one thousand pounds of food to the Lawton Food Bank.



Employees at Midas participated in the Drive out Hunger campaign last month. The campaign encourages employees to give back to food banks in the communities where they live and work. In one month, employees were able to collect 1,140 pounds of food.



Assistant Manager Austin Moore says it’s a humbling experience to give to those in need.

“Well, it’s real humbling to see everyone in the community come together to donate food. I’ve never seen this much food donated,” said Moore.



Moore says they've participated in the campaign for several years, but this was their biggest yet and he looks forward to collecting even more food next year.



If you would like to help out, call the Lawton Food Bank at 580-353-7994 for information on donations, drives, and volunteer opportunities.

