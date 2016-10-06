Married OK National Guard couple to deploy together

Spc. Matthew Mchniak, a motor transport operator with the 1345 Transportation Company, participates in pre-deployment training in Liberty Village at Camp Gruber, Oklahoma. (U.S. Army Natioal Guard photos by Sgt. Jason Lay)

Spc. Jana Machniak, a supply specialist with the 1345 Transportation Company, conducts foot patrols while at pre-mobilization training in Liberty Village at Camp Gruber, Oklahoma. The 1345th Transportation Company is deploying to Southwest Asia.

Spc. Matthew Mchniak, a motor transport operator with the 1345 Transportation Company, conducts foot patrol sweeps through Liberty Village during pre-mobilization training at Camp Gruber, Oklahoma. The 1345th Transportation Company is deploying .

BRAGGS, OK (KSWO)- Jana and Matthew Machniak appear to be a conventional, everyday married couple. Underneath that sublime small-town family exterior, two Oklahoma Army National Guard members are on the road to mobilize to the Southwest Asia.

The couple’s unit, the 1345th Transportation Company of the Oklahoma Army National Guard, deployed to Southwest Asia. The couple will be going together. The Machniaks, just three years into their marriage, say deploying together will be simple.

“Faith is the foundation of our relationship,” said Matthew Machniak of Michigan. “We wouldn’t be together if we didn’t have the same beliefs.”

He and Jana first met at a church group. Shortly before they met, Jana joined the Oklahoma Guard and Matthew followed. Their bond grew stronger through their faith in God and service to their county.

“We have always been headed in the same direction since we met,” said Jana of Hydro, Oklahoma. “We have the same goals, which makes it easier.”

When they were told that their unit was mobilizing, they were faced with some tough choices.

“We were given the option for one of us to stay,” said Matthew. “We thought about it in terms of what is best for our family and we both wanted the experience.”

The couple had the support of their leadership during the decision-making process.

“These two soldiers really impressed me,” said Cpt. Dustin Ruth, 1345th Transportation Company commander. “For these two to sacrifice being away from their two young children for an entire year, to put their unit and mission first, says a lot about their courage and conviction. I don’t know many people who would not have jumped at the chance to stay home.”

“We have gone into this with the mindset that when we get to see each other, it’ll be awesome,” said Jana. “When we can’t, at least we know that we are going through it together.”

But where will their children be while their parents are off serving our country? Their two children are staying with their grandparents in western Oklahoma during the mobilization.

“Their grandma and grandpa run a farm that they spend a lot of time at,” said Matthew. “So we couldn’t have asked for a better situation to leave them in.”

“I hope that they recognize that we did this to honor our commitment,” said Jana. “Not only did we do this to keep our marriage strong, we also wanted to keep our commitment and fulfill our duty.”

Matthew agreed, “We will come back with a new appreciation of time with our family, that’s for sure.”

