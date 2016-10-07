7News Editorial: Gun Violence

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- It seems like every week, we learn of yet another shooting in the US. We're fortunate enough to live in the greatest country in the world with a Constitutional second amendment right to bear arms. This freedom is one I don't want to see changed, but also believe this right comes with great responsibility.

The right to bear arms was created for self-defense, resistance to oppression, and to act in defense of the country. Someone who is out shooting innocent people like the incident at the mall in Washington state is not acting under these second amendment principles.

How can we stop this gun violence while still granting law abiding citizens their second amendment right? I wish I had a simple answer, but I believe the answer starts with each of us helping one another. In this "keeping up with the Jones's" capitalistic culture, we too often lose sight of our neighbor's plight and the struggles he or she is facing with the belief that "that doesn't impact My Life".



With every violent incident we see where an individual acts in desperation, we have to realize the lives of our neighbors intersect with our own. All lives matter, we just need to focus as much on helping others as we do ourselves.

