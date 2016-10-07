7News Editorial: Supporting humane societies

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- In a world where there are so many great organizations in need, an often forgotten cause is that of the humane society and animal shelters.

The Humane Society of the US, through local shelters, cares for more than 100,000 animals each year. The service these shelters provide in taking abandoned animals off the streets, controlling pet populations and protecting the community from rabid animals is often taken for granted. The cost of housing, feeding, and caring for these animals is like everything else – expensive.

On October 5, KSWO aired a story about Comanche County resident, Leon Scheall, who is raising money for The Lawton Humane Society through a spook house on his land. Leon is giving back and doing his part to help because many shelters operate on donations alone.

As you consider the many ways you yourself can help, providing an animal a good home through pet adoption or giving your money or time is invaluable. It's a service we will likely never put in the forefront of community's needs until these organizations are no longer there to provide the service.

