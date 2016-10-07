Bray Volunteer Fire Dept hosts Community Appreciation Cookout tonight

MARLOW, OK (KSWO)- A local fire department is inviting area residents out to its annual Community Appreciation Cookout.



The Bray Volunteer Fire Department will host a cookout tonight from 5:00 to 7:00 at the Bray Community Center.



It's not only a way for the fire department to say thank you to community members for all they do but will give you a chance to meet some of the firefighters who make up the department.



They will be serving up hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, lemonade, and desserts. The event is free but donations are appreciated.

