Greater Galilee Baptist Church to host community-wide giveaway

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A local church is preparing for a community-wide giveaway tomorrow.



Greater Galilee Baptist Church is going to be giving away clothes, shoes, toys, household items and everything in between. Food will also be provided.



The event is open to everyone and all of the items are free. The giveaway runs from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. tomorrow at the church, located at 1428 SW Jefferson Street.

