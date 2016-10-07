The Lawton Grapevine Awards Ceremony recognizes Lawton’s favorite businesses

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Lawton’s Favorite Businesses will be awarded during a ceremony will be October 10 at Diamond Event Center located at 1320 Northwest Homestead Drive. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The Lawton Grapevine launched local businesses polls in September. According to The Lawton Grapevine, the polls were so successful that their site could not handle the overwhelming amount of traffic. They will be awarding the businesses on the basis of The Lawton Grapevine Facebook poll.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.