Halloween events in Texoma

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(KSWO)- Halloween is creeping closer and closer. We want to hear all about your frightful events.Submit the details to news@kswo.com.

  • Duncan and Lawton will observe Halloween Trick or Treating on October 31st from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Chattanooga will be observing Halloween Trick or Treating on October 29th (Saturday) from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., followed by a movie in the park at Goodnight Park next to the fire station.
  • Velma will observe Halloween Trick or Treating on October 29th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Fort Sill will be hosting the 7th Annual Haunted House on October 28th and 29th from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. A $2 donation is recommended for each person's admission. There will be games, dancers, treats, a bake sale, and grilled foods.
  • Angels Care Home Health is hosting a Family Freight Fest in the parking lot of 4645 West Gore Boulevard on Friday October 28 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. There will be FREE food, live music, FREE face painting, FREE activities, and FREE games as well as a Trunk or Treat!!! They are accepting canned food donations to benefit Lawton Food Bank!   Contact Juniper Harms with Angels Care Home Health at 940-733-8078.
  • There will be a Haunted House Maze October 28 and 29 at Laugh Out Laugh in Lawton. This event is not suitable for small children.
  • Altus encourages trick-or-treating between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on October 31.
  • Another safe alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating, is the annual Spooky Town event (sponsored by Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #120 of Altus). It is on Halloween, Monday, October 31, from 6 p.m. until the candy runs out. Spooky Town will be held at Safety Town, located next to Imagination Station on south side of Falcon Road. Children should come in costume and bring a bag for candy.
  • The Way Christian Fellowship Church is having a "Hallelujah Festival Night" Saturday, October 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 3510 Southwest J Avenue in Lawton. The event open to all school-age kids. There will cake walks, face painting, ring and ball toss, apple bobbing, fish tanks and more! Plus you have the chance to win $100 in the "beat the minister" 1 minute free throw shot contest. There is no admission, just safe Christian fun. No monster or witch costumes, please.

