Duncan officers share a cup of coffee with the community

Duncan officers share a cup of coffee with the community

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Officers with the Stephens County Sheriff’s Department, the Duncan Police Department, and other area agencies got together with members of the community over a cup of coffee.

The Coffee with a Cop event took place at Jimmy's Egg in Duncan this morning. It's all in an effort to help residents better understand the job of law enforcement officers.  Residents also get a chance to ask questions, voice their concerns and share their ideas in a comfortable setting.

“We have a supportive community and we support our communities and this is a good way to it down over a cup of coffee and discuss some of the issues we have,” said Sheriff Wayne McKinney.

“We see them out and about, these guys protect us every day. They are friends, coworkers, we see them at church so it's important to nurture that bond,” said Haylee Root, a Duncan Resident.

“I think it's important because a lot of people see us doing things they don't understand. This is a chance for them to ask questions and get answers,” said Master Officer Nathan Carrio.

The officers say the Coffee with Cops event is something they hope to do at least every quarter, maybe even every other month.

