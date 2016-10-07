Comanche County Health Dept encourages everyone to get a flu shot

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Flu season is among us and the Comanche County Health Department is encouraging everyone to get a flu shot.



Getting the flu shot is the best way to prevent the flu. Each year millions of people are affected by the flu and hundreds of thousands are hospitalized. Flu season usually last from October to May.

Health Educator Sarah Lambaria says it takes about 2 weeks for the shot to be active, but it last for 6 months. Lambaria says the more people vaccinated, the less the chance that the flu will spread in families and communities.



“The flu shot is pretty quick and painless. It's a quick stick but you get 6 months’ protection like we said,” said Lambaria.



Flu shots cost around $25 dollars at the Health Department but there are exceptions. If you are 18 years old or younger and have no insurance, the shot is free. There is also no charge for people 65 years or older. The health department accepts walk-ins so head over and help protect yourself and your family.

