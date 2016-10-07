Tulsa couple sentenced for prostituting minor

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- United States Attorney Danny C. Williams Sr. of the Northern District of Oklahoma announced Ryan Patrick Wise, of North Carolina, and Jasmine Lynch, of Florida, were sentenced to 210 months and 120 months in prison, respectively, for their roles in sex trafficking a 14-year-old girl.

Wise and Lynch were charged in May 2016. Both pleaded guilty in June 2016.

According to court documents, in November 2015, Wise and Lynch recruited, enticed, provided, and advertised a 14-year-old girl from Tulsa to engage in commercial sex acts with adult men. They rented hotel and motel rooms in Tulsa to provide the underage girl for prostitution purposes.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.